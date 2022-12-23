The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 16-22:
Restaurants in the Matthews area
• Publix (deli), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 98.5
• Sizzle, 929 Park Center Drive – 96.5
• The One Tapas & Bar, 3116 Weddington Road – 96
• The Portrait Gallery Restaurant, 118 E. Charles St. – 98
Restaurants in the Mint Hill area
• Showmars, 6850 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28227 zip code)
• Aggies Restaurant, 7209 E. WT Harris Blvd. – 97.5
• Burger King, 7002 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5
• Ding Tea, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Earp's Express, 7020 Brighton Park Drive – 97.5
• Honey Buns, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• Jakes Good Eats, 12721 Albemarle Road – 92.5
• Little Caesars, 9009 Albemarle Road – 92
• Sunrise Restaurant, 8923 Albemarle Road – 96.5
• Taqueria Express Grill, 6927 Albemarle Road – 89
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.