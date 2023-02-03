The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2:
Lowest Score
• Taqueria Express Grill, 6927 Albemarle Road, Charlotte – 90
Violations include: Person in charge wasn’t available at start of inspection; employee worked the grill while eating food; containers of raw chicken and raw beef in fliptop were not held cold enough; and cut beef and chicken in reach-in cooler had wrong date marked.
Restaurants in the Matthews area
• Azteca Restaurant, 9709 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Chef’s Catering, 1730 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99
• Hinson-s Drive In, 2761 CPCC Lane – 97.5
• Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill, 316 N. Trade St. – 97.5
• Jet's Pizza, 920 Park Center Drive – 99.5
• La Panaderia, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
• Smoothie King, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 97
• The Exchange Pizza Depot, 213 N. Trade St. – 98.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28227 zip code)
• Aggies Restaurant, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 94
• Chick Fil A, 9010 Albemarle Road – 98.5
• China Saute, 9248 Albemarle Road – 97.5
• Circle K, 7208 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• Food Lion (deli), 9021 Albemarle Road – 97
• Los Reyes II, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Olde Sycamore Grill, 7500 Olde Sycamore Drive – 94.5
• Taqueria Express Grill, 6927 Albemarle Road – 90
• Zaxby's, 8905 Albemarle Road – 98
Restaurants in Charlotte (28270 zip code)
• Walmart (deli/bakery), 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5
