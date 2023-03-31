Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness | Thirsty 32 voting

The first round of voting in Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2023 Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork experienced 10 upsets across 32 match-ups.
The Munch Madness selection committee seeded restaurants using Facebook followers as a guide. Readers could vote for their favorite restaurants from March 24 to 28.
While higher seeds prevailed in the Downtown Matthews region, No. 16 seeds knocked off the top seeds in Greater Matthews and Mint Hil.
Now it is time to vote for second-round Thirsty 32 match-ups. Vote for your favorite restaurants in four regions (Downtown Matthews, Greater Matthews, Mint Hill and Sardis) from March 31 to April 4. We’ll post winners on April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.