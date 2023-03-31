Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness Thirsty 32 | Sardis

The Sardis region saw two upsets in the first round of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2023 Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
No. 12 Chex Grill & Wings defeated No. 5 Royal Biryani in the first round of the reader poll. No. 9 City BBQ won over No. 8 Famous Toastery.
Readers may continuing voting for their favorite restaurants in the 28270 zip code of Charlotte in the second round of competition, affectionately known as the Thirsty 32. Voting continues through April 4. Winners will be announced April 7.
