Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness Thirsty 32 | Mint Hill

Half of the top-ranked restaurants, including the top seed, fell in the first round of action of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2023 Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
No. 16 El Valle Mexican Restaurant scored the biggest upset by defeating No. 1 Stooges Pub & Grub. Other winners of upsets include No. 13 O’Neils, No. 12 Mint Hill Rock Store Bar-B-Q and No. 10 Big Guy’s Pizza. O’Neils defeated former champion Dunwellz.
Another former champion, No. 8 The Hill Bar & Grill, advanced to the Thirsty 32.
Second-round voting starts today and continues through April 4. We’ll post winners on April 7.
