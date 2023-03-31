Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness Thirsty 32 | Matthews

Half of the first-round matchups in the Greater Matthews region of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2023 Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork resulted in upsets.
The biggest upset involved No. 16 Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill beating No. 1 Tasty Crab House. No. 12 Metro Diner, No. 11 Bonefish Grill and No. 10 Cantina Louie also scored upsets.
The second round of voting, known as the Thirsty 32, is up for vote through April 4. Winners will be announced April 7.
