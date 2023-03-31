Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness Thirsty 32 | Downtown

Downtown Matthews was the only region not to experience any first-round upsets in Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2023 Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
Seedings were largely based on the number of followers restaurants had on Facebook. Reader voting continued along those lines.
The second round features many intriguing match-ups that span American, French and Irish cuisine as well as breakfast food, pizza and pub grub.
Second-round voting continues through April 4. We’ll announce winners April 7.
