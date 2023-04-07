Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness | Sweet 16 voting

Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness | Sweet 16 voting is open. Readers can vote for restaurants in Downtown Matthews, Greater Matthews, Mint Hill and the Sardis area of Charlotte.

Eight of the top-seeded restaurants in Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2023 Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork have advanced to the Sweet 16. 

Each of the top four seeds in the Sardis region have reached the Sweet 16. No. 8 The Exchange Pizza Depot upset No. 1 The Loyalist Market to join the top seeds in Downtown Matthews. The Greater Matthews and Mint Hill regions saw many more upsets.

Readers can vote for third-round matches through April 11: Downtown Matthews, Greater Matthews, Mint Hill and Sardis. Winners will be posted April 14.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.