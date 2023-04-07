Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness | Sweet 16 voting

Eight of the top-seeded restaurants in Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2023 Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork have advanced to the Sweet 16.
Each of the top four seeds in the Sardis region have reached the Sweet 16. No. 8 The Exchange Pizza Depot upset No. 1 The Loyalist Market to join the top seeds in Downtown Matthews. The Greater Matthews and Mint Hill regions saw many more upsets.
Readers can vote for third-round matches through April 11: Downtown Matthews, Greater Matthews, Mint Hill and Sardis. Winners will be posted April 14.
