Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness Sweet 16 | Sardis

Boardwalk Billy’s, Community Culinary School, Mi Pueblo and New Zealand Cafe have advanced to the Sweet 16 in Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
Readers can choose between No. 1 New Zealand Cafe and No. 4 Boardwalk Billy’s in one of two Sardis region match-ups.
New Zealand Cafe is an award winning sushi restaurant. It defeated City BBQ, a popular restaurant with elevated barbecue favorites.
Boardwalk Billy’s Crown Point location is known for its seafood and barbecue dishes. It won over Chex Grill & Wings, a kid-friendly restaurant that serves burgers, subs, salads and wings.
The other Sardis region match-up pits No. 2 Community Culinary School against No. 3 Mi Pueblo.
Community Culinary School is not just a training program but it offers a daily menu of fine cuisine. It defeated Rios Steakhouse, a Brazilian steakhouse with unique dishes.
Mi Pueblo is a Mexican grill with North Carolina roots dating back more than 30 years. It took out Bé-Em Asian Kitchen, which ofers Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese favorites.
Readers can vote on Sweet 16 matches through April 11.
