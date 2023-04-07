Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness Sweet 16 | Mint Hill

Mint Hill restaurants Big Guy’s Pizza, El Valle, O’Neil’s and Sunrise Restaurant reached the Sweet 16 in Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
No. 13 O’Neil’s and No. 16 El Valle will square off in the third round.
O’Neil’s may be the Mint Hill equivalent of hot dog heaven. It upset Mint Hill Rock Store Bar-B-Q, which specializes wood-smoked, hand-pulled pork.
El Valle has been serving authentic Mexican food in the area for many years. The restaurant upset The Hill Bar & Grill, a sports bar that has won Munch Madness in the past.
Readers can choose between No. 6 Sunrise Restaurant and No. 10 Big Guy’s Pizza n the other match-up.
Sunrise Restaurant has been preparing breakfast and brunch food for a long time. Sunrise defeated Jake’s Good Eats, a popular restaurant that excels in Southern food.
Big Guy’s Pizza serves up pies and wings that win reader’s choice awards. Big Guy’s upset Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, a brand with several restaurants in the Charlotte area.
Third-round voting will continue through April 11.
