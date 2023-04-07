Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness Sweet 16 | Matthews

Cantina Louie, Kabob-Je, Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Metro Diner will represent the Greater Matthews region in the Sweet 16 of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
Readers will choose between No. 8 Mario’s Italian Restaurant and No. 12 Metro Diner in third-round action.
Mario’s Italian Restaurant serves up classic Italian dishes and pizzas in a welcoming setting. Mario’s defeated Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill, a restaurant that ensures people don’t leave still feeling hungry.
Metro Diner offers a menu packed with Southern staples. It edged out Texas Roadhouse, another popular chain that serves up steaks, ribs and other hearty meals.
No. 3 Kabob-Je and No. 10 Cantina Louie will also square off in the third round.
Kabab-Je Rotisserie & Grille is a destination for people who love Mediterranean food. Kabab-Je defeated Bonefish Grill, a seafood chain known for its wood-burning grill.
Cantina Louie attracts fans of Mexican street food. It upset Chicken Salad Chick, another chain with creative chicken salad dishes.
Voting for the Sweet 16 continues through April 11.
