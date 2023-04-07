Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness Sweet 16 | Downtown

Downtown Matthews restaurants Kristopher’s Sports Bar, Santé, Stacks Kitchen and The Exchange Pizza Depot have advanced to the Sweet 16 in Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
No. 8 The Exchange Pizza Depot will take on No. 4 Kristopher’s Sports Bar.
The Exchange Pizza Depot has been dishing out Neapolitan-style pizzas for five-years now. The pizza place edged out top-seeded The Loyalist Market, which specializes in sandwiches and charcuterie.
Kristopher’s is a sports bar that tends to win reader’s choice awards for food and drink. The sports bar defeated Jekyll & Hyde, a taphouse and grill concept with English, Irish and American dishes.
No. 3 Santé will square off against No. 2 Stacks Kitchen.
Santé has been serving upscale French cuisine for nearly 20 years. It edged out Mac’s Speed Shop, a restaurant that touts barbecue, beer and bikes.
Stacks Kitchen has built a loyal following with its breakfast all day concept. Stacks overcame Grace O’Malley’s, a pub that serves classic Irish dishes.
Readers can vote for their favorite Downtown Matthews restaurants through April 11.
