Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness | Final Fork voting

Four restaurants remain in Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
Restaurants that have emerged from the Downtown Matthews, Greater Matthews, Mint Hill and Sardis regions include two pizza places, Italian cuisine and seafood.
Downtown/Greater Matthews restaurants
The first match-up features Mario’s Italian Restaurant and The Exchange Pizza Depot.
Mario’s Italian Restaurant, an eighth seed, emerged as the winner of the Greater Matthews region after besting No. 10 Cantina Louie in the Edible Eight, No. 12 Metro Diner in the Sweet 16, No. 16 Hibachi Buffet in the Thirsty 32 and No. 9 Hinson’s Drive-In in the first round.
Mario’s Italian Restaurant qualified for the 2021 and 2020 brackets but did not reach the Thirsty 32.
The Exchange Pizza Depot, an eighth seed, was victorious in Downtown Matthews after defeating No. 3 Santé in the Edible Eight, No. 4 Kristopher’s Sports Bar in the Sweet 16, No. 1 The Loyalist Market in the Thirsty 32 and No. 9 Royal Cafe & Creperie to kick off the bracket.
The Exchange Pizza Depot qualified for the 2021 bracket but did not reach the Thirsty 32.
Mint Hill/Sardis restaurants
The second match-up features New Zealand Cafe and Big Guy’s Pizza.
New Zealand Cafe, a first seed, rolled through the Sardis area after logging wins over No. 3 Mi Pueblo in the Edible Eight, No. 4 Boardwalk Billy’s in the Sweet 16, No. 9 City BBQ in the Thirsty 32 and No. 16 Best Wok in the opening round.
New Zealand Cafe made the Final Fork in 2021, 2020 and 2019 but the seafood restaurant has never reached the championship round.
Big Guy’s Pizza, a 10th seed, took over the Mint Hill region after securing wins over No. 16 El Valle in the Edible Eight, No. 6 Sunrise Restaurant in the Sweet 16, No. 2 Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar in the Thirsty 32 and No. 7 Vintner’s Hill in round one.
Big Guy’s Pizza qualified for the 2021, 2020 and 2019 brackets, advancing as far as the Thirsty 32 in 2020.
Ready to vote?
Final Fork voting will continue through April 25. The championship round will be announced on April 28.
The winner of the Mint Hill bracket has traditionally won the tournament. Dunwellz Custom Kitchen and Pour House won the inaugural tournament in 2019. The Hill Bar & Grill won in 2020 and 2021.
