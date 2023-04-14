Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness | Edible 8 voting

Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s Road to the Final Fork has reached the Edible Eight after a third-round of reader voting.
Winners of this round advance to the Final Fork and will become No. 1 seeds in next year’s bracket.
Here’s a look at the four remaining match-ups.
Downtown Matthews
No. 3 Santé vs. No. 6 Exchange Pizza
• No. 3 Santé has been serving up French-inspired fine dining in downtown Matthews for many years. It defeated No. 2 Stacks Kitchen.
• No. 6 The Exchange Pizza Depot enhances the customer experience at Seabord Brewery with creatively crafted pizzas. It defeated No. 4 Kristopher’s.
Greater Matthews
No. 8 Mario’s Italian Restaurant vs. No. 10 Cantina Louie
• No. 8 Mario’s Italian Restaurant serves all the classics and it even has a Steak Night on Thursdays. It defeated No. 12 Metro Diner.
• No. 10 Cantina Louie not only tickles the tastebuds with Mexican street food but also serves the food in a visually appealing environment. It defeated No. 3 Kabob-Je.
Sardis
No. 1 New Zealand Cafe vs. No. 3 Mi Pueblo.
• No. 1 New Zealand Cafe, an award-winning restaurant, is a must-try for sushi-lovers across the Charlotte region. It defeated No. 4 Boardwalk Billy’s.
• No. 3 Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill serves favorites on Mi Pueblo Mondays, Taco Tuesdays, Enchilada Wednesdays and every other day of the week. It defeated No. 2 Community Culinary School.
Mint Hill
No. 10 Big Guy’s Pizza vs. No. 16 El Valle
• No. 10 Big Guy’s Pizza is a perennial Best Pizza winner in Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s readers choice awards. It defeated No. 6 Sunrise Restaurant.
• No. 16 El Valle has been serving Mexican food in the Matthews-Mint Hill area for more than 20 years. It defeated No. 13 O’Neil’s.
Edible Eight voting will continue through Tuesday, April 18. The winners will be announced by Friday, April 21.
