Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness | Championship Voting

Big Guy’s Pizza and Mario’s Italian Restaurant have reached the championship round of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
Readers will decide through May 2 which of these restaurants will take the 2023 title.
Big Guy’s Pizza in Mint Hill defeated Sardis region winner New Zealand Cafe in the last round. Prior to that, No. 10-seeded Big Guy’s earned victories over No. 16 El Valle in the Edible 8, No. 6 Sunrise Restaurant in the Sweet 16, No. 2 Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar in the Thirsty 32 and No. 7 Vintner’s Hill in round one.
Mario’s Italian Restaurant, representative from the greater Matthews region, defeated downtown Matthews favorite The Exchange Pizza Depot in the last round.
Prior to that, No. 8-seeded Mario’s won over No. 10 Cantina Louie in the Edible 8, No. 12 Metro Diner in the Sweet 16, No. 16 Hibachi Buffet in the Thirsty 32 and No. 9 Hinson’s Drive-In in the first round.
Voting will continue through May 2. The champion will be announced May 5.
