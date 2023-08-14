Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly readers selected these companies to win Sports categories in the 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice awards.
• Dance Studio: Mint Hill Dance Center
Whitleigh Cook and her team at Mint Hill Dance Center have won this award for the fourth time. They are preparing for 2023-24 dance classes and recital schedule. A competitive team perform in regional and national competitions.
8400 Fairview Rd, Mint Hill
• Golf Course: Pine Lake Country Club
Pine Lake Country Club is home to a private, 18-hole, 72-par golf course that dates back to the 1950s. Several nonprofits hold charity tournaments there.
5504 Lebanon Road, Mint Hill
• Gym: The Core Sports Performance
CORE Sports has programs that help youth in middle school, high school and college improve their strength, speed, agility, balance and flexibility. The owners were college athletes and have experience coaching travel teams.
8402 Fairview Road, Mint Hill
• Park: Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park
Town leaders celebrated the addition of two new turf soccer fields and pickleball courts this summer at Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park. Open since 1997, this park includes volleyball, disc golf, a children's playground and trails.
8850 Fairview Road, Mint Hill
• Sporting Goods Store: Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods has 728 locations, including the one at Sycamore Commons in Matthews. It carries sports wear, equipment and fan apparel.
10530 Northeast Pkwy., Matthews
