Readers voted for their favorite restaurants in Matthew-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice campaign. Here are the winners: 

 

Asian Food: New Asian Cuisine

New Asian Cuisine combines the convenience of being located in the same shopping center as a Harris Teeter with the taste of classic beef, chicken and shrimp Chinese dishes.

7114 Brighton Park Drive, Mint Hill

 

Bakery: Daphne's Bakery 

Daphne's Bakery has been satisfying the community's collective sweet tooth for 15 years. The bakery is creative, offering flavors like orange creme cupcakes, blueberry zucchini bread and seven layer surprise bars.

7609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill 

daphnesbakery.com

 

Barbecue: Mint Hill Rockstore Bar-B-Q 

Order pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket on a plate or in a sandwich. Then pair it with Southern favorites that include hush puppies, banana pudding and cornbread.

7032 Brighton Park Drive, Mint Hill 

https://bbqminthill.com/

 

Breakfast: East 74 Family Restaurant 

East 74 Family Restaurant is known for its Southern favorites with the grits and hash browns earning high marks from diners. The restaurant previously won the Best Lunch Spot category.

10915 Monroe Road, Matthews

 

Burger Joint: Dunwellz Custom Kitchen and Pour House 

Dunwellz diners have the option of building their own custom burger with a variety of proteins or choosing from favorites like the Carolina Cheeseburger, The Notorious P.I.G. and The Donut Burger.

7110 Brighton Park Drive, Mint Hill

dunwellz.com

 

Caterer: Mario's Italian Restaurant 

Mario's Italian Restaurant offers portions of chicken, seafood and pasta favorites that feed 10 or 20 people. That's right, chicken marsala, scallopini and parmesan are just three of the many available dishes.

2945 Matthews Weddington Road, Matthews 

eatmariospizza.com

 

Cupcake: Daphne's Bakery 

Daphne’s Bakery concocts creative confections for all occasions, from weddings to holidays. Ughlee Betty, Pink Lemonade, Queen Anne and Snickerdoodle are some of the signature cupcakes available.

7609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill 

daphnesbakery.com

 

Date Night: The Portrait Gallery Restaurant 

Portrait Gallery Restaurant & Bar has much to offer for a memorable night out, including tasty food, smooth drinks, creative vibe inside and spacious patio outside. 

118 E. Charles Street, Matthews  

pgmatthews.com

 

Food Truck: Mister Greek 

Mister Greek travels the Charlotte region serving pita sandwiches as well as Greek plates and platters. You can find them in neighborhoods, bars and breweries and recreational sports events. 

Charlotte 

Mistergreekny.com

 

Ice Cream: Carolina Creamery 

Carolina Creamery has been serving up scoops for years. There are traditional flavors like vanilla, banana and peach and creative ones like bubble gum, ginger and Heathbar crunch.

11300 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill

 

Italian Food: Mario's Italian Restaurant

Mario's Italian Restaurant is family-owned and operated. The restaurant serves everything from pizza to classic Italian dishes and even offers a Steak Night on Thursdays.

2945 Matthews Weddington Road, Matthews 

eatmariospizza.com

 

Lunch Spot: White Duck Taco Shop 

There are many flavors to unlock at this fun downtown restaurant. Bangkok shrimp, Korean beef bulgogi, lamb gyro and mushroom potato are some of them.

131 E. John St., Matthews

whiteducktacoshop.com

 

Mexican Food: El Valle 

It is easy to become a regular at El Valle with so many dishes to try. This family-owned business has been serving the Matthews-Mint Hill area for more than 20 years. 

305 W. John St., Matthews

9229 Lawyers Road. Mint Hill

elvallerestaurante.com

 

Outdoor Dining: The Portrait Gallery Restaurant 

The outdoor patio at The Portrait Gallery Restaurant is shaded, making it a great place to enjoy a small plate from the menu or a flight of mimosas with friends.

118 E. Charles Street, Matthews  

pgmatthews.com

 

Pizzeria: Big Guy's Pizza 

The Home of the Big Slice has had a big year, moving into a new space in February and winning Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly's Munch Madness bracket challenge in May.

6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Mint Hill

bigguyspizza.net

 

Sandwich Shop: Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market 

The family behind Nonna Maria’s Italian Deli & Market sought to bring pieces of New York and their Italian heritage to the region. It's a great place to pick up a bagel, bread, cheese and pasta.

2332 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews

nonnamariasitalianmarket.com

 

Seafood: Bonefish Grill 

Bonefish Grill is constantly rotating in new dishes and specials, ensuring a fresh seafood experience with each visit. Snow crab legs are the latest addition.

10430 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews

bonefishgrill.com 

 

Steakhouse: LongHorn Steakhouse 

LongHorn Steakhouse has played host to several celebrations over the years. You can order plenty of high quality cuts for lunch or dinner.

9950 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews 

longhornsteakhouse.com

 

Sushi: New Zealand Cafe

New Zealand Cafe creates beautiful sushi plates that you'll want to preserve on Instagram before digging in. There's a wide variety of nigiri and maki rolls to try.

1717 Sardis Road N., Charlotte

nzcafe.com

 

Vegan/Vegetarian: Yanni Bistro 

Yanni Bistro offers plenty of elevated vegan and gluten-free meals that go beyond salads.If you’re trying to eat healthier or lose weight, these meals feel like rewards rather than discipline dishes.

131 E. John Street, Matthews

yannibistro.com

 

Wings: Big Guy's Pizza 

Big Guy's Pizza makes double-baked wings that stand on their own. Flavors like garlic parmesan, sweet devil, cajun, salt and pepper, and hot maple make mouths water.

6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill

bigguyspizza.net

