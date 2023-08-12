Readers voted for their favorite restaurants in Matthew-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice campaign. Here are the winners:
Asian Food: New Asian Cuisine
New Asian Cuisine combines the convenience of being located in the same shopping center as a Harris Teeter with the taste of classic beef, chicken and shrimp Chinese dishes.
7114 Brighton Park Drive, Mint Hill
Bakery: Daphne's Bakery
Daphne's Bakery has been satisfying the community's collective sweet tooth for 15 years. The bakery is creative, offering flavors like orange creme cupcakes, blueberry zucchini bread and seven layer surprise bars.
7609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill
Barbecue: Mint Hill Rockstore Bar-B-Q
Order pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket on a plate or in a sandwich. Then pair it with Southern favorites that include hush puppies, banana pudding and cornbread.
7032 Brighton Park Drive, Mint Hill
Breakfast: East 74 Family Restaurant
East 74 Family Restaurant is known for its Southern favorites with the grits and hash browns earning high marks from diners. The restaurant previously won the Best Lunch Spot category.
10915 Monroe Road, Matthews
Burger Joint: Dunwellz Custom Kitchen and Pour House
Dunwellz diners have the option of building their own custom burger with a variety of proteins or choosing from favorites like the Carolina Cheeseburger, The Notorious P.I.G. and The Donut Burger.
7110 Brighton Park Drive, Mint Hill
Caterer: Mario's Italian Restaurant
Mario's Italian Restaurant offers portions of chicken, seafood and pasta favorites that feed 10 or 20 people. That's right, chicken marsala, scallopini and parmesan are just three of the many available dishes.
2945 Matthews Weddington Road, Matthews
Cupcake: Daphne's Bakery
Daphne’s Bakery concocts creative confections for all occasions, from weddings to holidays. Ughlee Betty, Pink Lemonade, Queen Anne and Snickerdoodle are some of the signature cupcakes available.
7609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill
Date Night: The Portrait Gallery Restaurant
Portrait Gallery Restaurant & Bar has much to offer for a memorable night out, including tasty food, smooth drinks, creative vibe inside and spacious patio outside.
118 E. Charles Street, Matthews
Food Truck: Mister Greek
Mister Greek travels the Charlotte region serving pita sandwiches as well as Greek plates and platters. You can find them in neighborhoods, bars and breweries and recreational sports events.
Charlotte
Ice Cream: Carolina Creamery
Carolina Creamery has been serving up scoops for years. There are traditional flavors like vanilla, banana and peach and creative ones like bubble gum, ginger and Heathbar crunch.
11300 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill
Italian Food: Mario's Italian Restaurant
Mario's Italian Restaurant is family-owned and operated. The restaurant serves everything from pizza to classic Italian dishes and even offers a Steak Night on Thursdays.
2945 Matthews Weddington Road, Matthews
Lunch Spot: White Duck Taco Shop
There are many flavors to unlock at this fun downtown restaurant. Bangkok shrimp, Korean beef bulgogi, lamb gyro and mushroom potato are some of them.
131 E. John St., Matthews
Mexican Food: El Valle
It is easy to become a regular at El Valle with so many dishes to try. This family-owned business has been serving the Matthews-Mint Hill area for more than 20 years.
305 W. John St., Matthews
9229 Lawyers Road. Mint Hill
Outdoor Dining: The Portrait Gallery Restaurant
The outdoor patio at The Portrait Gallery Restaurant is shaded, making it a great place to enjoy a small plate from the menu or a flight of mimosas with friends.
118 E. Charles Street, Matthews
Pizzeria: Big Guy's Pizza
The Home of the Big Slice has had a big year, moving into a new space in February and winning Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly's Munch Madness bracket challenge in May.
6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Mint Hill
Sandwich Shop: Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market
The family behind Nonna Maria’s Italian Deli & Market sought to bring pieces of New York and their Italian heritage to the region. It's a great place to pick up a bagel, bread, cheese and pasta.
2332 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews
Seafood: Bonefish Grill
Bonefish Grill is constantly rotating in new dishes and specials, ensuring a fresh seafood experience with each visit. Snow crab legs are the latest addition.
10430 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews
Steakhouse: LongHorn Steakhouse
LongHorn Steakhouse has played host to several celebrations over the years. You can order plenty of high quality cuts for lunch or dinner.
9950 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews
Sushi: New Zealand Cafe
New Zealand Cafe creates beautiful sushi plates that you'll want to preserve on Instagram before digging in. There's a wide variety of nigiri and maki rolls to try.
1717 Sardis Road N., Charlotte
Vegan/Vegetarian: Yanni Bistro
Yanni Bistro offers plenty of elevated vegan and gluten-free meals that go beyond salads.If you’re trying to eat healthier or lose weight, these meals feel like rewards rather than discipline dishes.
131 E. John Street, Matthews
Wings: Big Guy's Pizza
Big Guy's Pizza makes double-baked wings that stand on their own. Flavors like garlic parmesan, sweet devil, cajun, salt and pepper, and hot maple make mouths water.
6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill
