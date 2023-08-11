Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly readers recently weighed in on their favorite companies in the newspaper’s 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice campaign. Here are winners in Entertainment-based categories.
Art Gallery: Paint Ur Peace
This studio allows guests ages 5 and older to create arts and crafts, including pottery. It's a great venue for a party, where artists can paint wine glasses, wooden pallets or canvases.
10020 Monroe Road, Charlotte
Community Theater: Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts
The Matthews Playhouse brings high quality theater productions and children’s programming to town. The nonprofit is planning productions of "Speakeasy," "Disney's Finding Nemo Jr." and "Scrooge! The Musical" to close out 2023.
100 McDowell St., Matthews
Event or Wedding Venue: Reid House
The Matthews Historical Foundation has been managing the historic Reid House since 1987. It is a venue that can be rented out for weddings, dinners and special events.
134 W. John St., Matthews
matthewshistoricalfoundation.org
Girls Night Out: Dunwellz Custom Kitchen and Pour House
Dunwellz Custom Kitchen and Pour House is a place where people can be themselves, enjoying good food and drinks. The pour house offers drink specials for wine, martinis, bloody mary's and mimosas.
7110 Brighton Park Drive, Mint Hill
Historical Site: Matthews Heritage Museum
The Matthews Heritage Museum is located inside the historic Massey-Clark House, which is one of the oldest homes in Mecklenburg County. The 19th century structure once housed the Matthews HELP Center.
232 N. Trade St, Matthews
Influencer: Carrie Flock
The retired boxer made headlines in recent years for winning beauty pageants. Her most recent crown was 2023 International Ms NC. She now is focused on beating breast cancer.
Mint Hill
@christianfit316 (IG)
Live Music Venue: Stooges Pub & Grub
Stooges Pub & Grub attracts bands like Shotgun Saints, Hardwired and Smilin' Dogs to its stage. The venue also hosts an open mic on Mondays and original music showcase on Tuesdays.
13230 Albemarle Road, Mint Hill
Museum: Matthews Heritage Museum
The Matthews Historical Foundation has made admission to the Matthews Heritage Museum free to provide greater access to history. The museum has contributed to the Matthews Heritage Trail and the restoration of the Roseland Cemetery.
232 N. Trade St, Matthews
Podcast: The Backyard Naturalists
Debbie Foster and Laurie Horne's podcast, "The Backyard Naturalists," attracts listeners from all over the country interested about all things nature. Horne owns Backyard Birds while Foster advises the Town of Matthews on nature issues.
1819 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews
TV Personality: John Carter
For a long time, many WBTV viewers started their day with John Carter. The popular anchor shifted to WBTV's noon and afternoon news broadcasts at the beginning of 2023.
Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.