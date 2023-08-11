Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly readers recently weighed in on their favorite companies in the newspaper’s 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice campaign. Here are winners in Entertainment-based categories. 

 

Art Gallery: Paint Ur Peace

This studio allows guests ages 5 and older to create arts and crafts, including pottery. It's a great venue for a party, where artists can paint wine glasses, wooden pallets or canvases.

10020 Monroe Road, Charlotte 

painturpeace.com

 

Community Theater: Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts

The Matthews Playhouse brings high quality theater productions and children’s programming to town. The nonprofit is planning productions of "Speakeasy," "Disney's Finding Nemo Jr." and "Scrooge! The Musical" to close out 2023.

100 McDowell St., Matthews

matthewsplayhouse.com

 

Event or Wedding Venue: Reid House 

The Matthews Historical Foundation has been managing the historic Reid House since 1987. It is a venue that can be rented out for weddings, dinners and special events. 

134 W. John St., Matthews 

matthewshistoricalfoundation.org

 

Girls Night Out: Dunwellz Custom Kitchen and Pour House 

Dunwellz Custom Kitchen and Pour House is a place where people can be themselves, enjoying good food and drinks. The pour house offers drink specials for wine, martinis, bloody mary's and mimosas.

7110 Brighton Park Drive, Mint Hill

dunwellz.com

 

Historical Site: Matthews Heritage Museum 

The Matthews Heritage Museum is located inside the historic Massey-Clark House, which is one of the oldest homes in Mecklenburg County. The 19th century structure once housed the Matthews HELP Center. 

232 N. Trade St, Matthews  

matthewsheritagemuseum.org

 

Influencer: Carrie Flock 

The retired boxer made headlines in recent years for winning beauty pageants. Her most recent crown was 2023 International Ms NC. She now is focused on beating breast cancer. 

Mint Hill

@christianfit316 (IG)

 

Live Music Venue: Stooges Pub & Grub 

Stooges Pub & Grub attracts bands like Shotgun Saints, Hardwired and Smilin' Dogs to its stage. The venue also hosts an open mic on Mondays and original music showcase on Tuesdays.

13230 Albemarle Road, Mint Hill

 

Museum: Matthews Heritage Museum 

The Matthews Historical Foundation has made admission to the Matthews Heritage Museum free to provide greater access to history. The museum has contributed to the Matthews Heritage Trail and the restoration of the Roseland Cemetery. 

232 N. Trade St, Matthews  

matthewsheritagemuseum.org

 

Podcast: The Backyard Naturalists 

Debbie Foster and Laurie Horne's podcast, "The Backyard Naturalists," attracts listeners from all over the country interested about all things nature. Horne owns Backyard Birds while Foster advises the Town of Matthews on nature issues. 

1819 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews

thebackyardnaturalists.com  

 

TV Personality: John Carter 

For a long time, many WBTV viewers started their day with John Carter. The popular anchor shifted to WBTV's noon and afternoon news broadcasts at the beginning of 2023. 

Charlotte

wbtv.com

 

