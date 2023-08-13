Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly readers picked their favorite companies and organizations in Education to receive 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice awards.
College Preparation Service: College Admissions Strategies
College Admissions Strategies assists aspiring college students develop strategies for successful essays, SAT/ACT performance and other factors that help them get into the colleges and universities of their dreams.
https://collegeadmissionsstrategies.com/
Day Care: WEE School (Carmel Baptist Church)
Carmel Baptist Church operates a Weekday Early Education School that prepares young children for kindergarten. The curriculum is based on nine concepts: God, Jesus, Bible, church, family, self, others, community, and the natural world.
https://carmelbaptist.org/wee-school/
Private School: Carmel Christian School
Carmel Christian School provides a great environment for academic, athletic and artistic excellence that is grounded in biblical teachings. Carmel is a frequent winner of this award.
1145 Pineville Matthews Road, Matthews
carmelchristian.org Closed now
Summer Camp: Charlotte Academy of Music
The Charlotte Academy of Music is known for its lessons of musical instruments, such as guitar, piano and voice. But it also has a varied slate of camp offerings involving American Girl, Disney, Harry Potter, LEGOs and Pokemon.
15040 Idlewild Road, Matthews
Tutoring Center: Smart Diehl Academy
Smart Diehl Academy is off to a great start since opening in April. Charlotte Media Group recognized founder Jayme Diehl as one of the 50 Most Dynamic Women of 2023 for her work tutoring children.
7201 Lebanon Road, Mint Hill
