Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly asked readers to give us their recommendations on Best Bar, Best Brewery, Best Coffee Shop, Best Sports Bar and Best Wine Bar. Here are the winners of the 2023 Best of the Weeklies categories for Drink.
Bar: Carolina Beer Temple
Carolina Beer Temple showcases many of the best beers brewed in North Carolina. It's also a great place to unwind with live music, food pop-ups and soccer watch parties.
195 N. Trade St., Matthews
Brewery: Seaboard Brewery | Taproom | Wine Bar
Seaboard's five-barrel brew house creates local favorites such as Silver Meteor IPA, Sunland Orange Honey Wheat and Tidewater Red. The taproom hosts live music and trivia nights.
213 N. Trade St., Matthews
Coffee Shop: Mint Hill Coffee & Social House
Annette and Robert Smith closed their coffeehouse on June 17 after six years. Forest Trail House has taken over the shop while the Smiths rebrand as a coffee-roasting business called Five Dogs Coffee. Earlier this year, Annette Smith was recognized as one of the 50 Most Dynamic Women of the Charlotte Region.
7201 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill
Sports Bar: Dunwellz Custom Kitchen and Pour House
Dunwellz can hit the spot, whether you’re in the mood for “specialz," "libationz" or just seeing a familiar face. The custom kitchen and pour house has previously won Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly's Munch Madness bracket challenge.
7110 Brighton Park Drive, Mint Hill
Wine Bar: Vintner's Hill
Vintner's Hill Wine Bar has been the site of many toasts since opening in 2015. It's a great upscale environment to enjoy live music, wine tastings and weekly food features.
7427 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill
Come back daily for another category of winners from Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice awards.
