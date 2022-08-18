MATTHEWS – Mayor John Higdon was not present when the town commissioners voted last month to put the bond referendums on the ballot, but he gave an endorsement of the measure during the Aug. 8 board meeting.
Hidgon said he was glad that it’s a decision that will be made by voters.
“I think there’s a lot of projects included within this bond referendum that we would not be able to probably do,” Higdon said. “I believe a general obligation bond is the least expansion option to finance these things.”
He assured constituents that the board has a long history of being fiscally conservative and would not release bonds during a Great Recession or Great Depression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.