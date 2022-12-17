MATTHEWS – Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool was released from the hospital Dec. 16, seven days after getting injured in a car crash Dec. 9 on I-26 near Airport Road in Asheville.
McCool’s Twitter account initially described the crash as a multi-car pile-up that involved him and two friends. His friends were treated and released but McCool stayed to receive treatment from hospital doctors and a trauma surgeon for severe injuries and bruising.
"I sincerely thank you for your thoughts, prayers, messages, calls, and well wishes," McCool said in a statement from his Twitter account. "I also extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire team at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville for helping with my recovery – and to Mayor Preston Blakely for visiting me while I was in the hospital. Over the coming weeks, I'll take time off to heal, follow up with doctors, and continue physical therapy. I am beyond grateful to be at home.”
