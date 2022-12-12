MATTHEWS – Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool is recovering from a multi-car pile-up that occurred on Dec. 9 on I-26 near Airport Road in Asheville.
McCool will not be attending tonight’s board of commissioners meeting because he is “receiving treatment from hospital doctors and a trauma surgeon to address severe injuries, pain, and bruising,” according to his Twitter account.
Two of McCool’s friends were also involved in the wreck.
