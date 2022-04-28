MATTHEWS – Mayor John Higdon not only prayed for unity among the Matthews Board of Commissioners, but he also sought God’s healing grace for colleague Ken McCool who is recovering from COVID-19.
McCool went into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 over Easter weekend.
“I’m thankful that my symptoms are minimal and manageable,” McCool told social media followers on April 17. “I’m fully vaccinated and boosted — and I’m grateful to have protection from the vaccine. I will be following the CDC quarantine guidance and will provide further updates as necessary.”
He took that opportunity to share prevention and vaccination information from the N.C. Department of Public Health.
McCool was admitted to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center the next day for tests and treatment. He wasn’t released until April 21.
“I want to thank the incredible medical team at Matthews Medical Center — and I also want to thank you for your kind thoughts and well wishes,” he wrote on April 21. “I’m feeling better and will be resting at home for the next few days.”
