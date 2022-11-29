MATTHEWS – Mayor John Higdon is recovering from COVID-19 and hopes to return from isolation in time to enjoy some of the town’s holiday programming.
Higdon was not at town hall Nov. 28 for the commissioners meeting but he did attend virtually.
“The reason I’m not with you this evening is that COVID finally caught up to me and my family,” Higdon told colleagues. “My wife got COVID shortly before the holiday, early in the week, and then I followed suit.”
Higdon has mild symptoms but he is still testing positive.
“The only reason I bring this up is I want make sure the public is aware that COVID is still out there,” Higdon said, cautioning citizens to be careful around the elderly and those with special health considerations as the season tends to bring a lot of people together.
“In my case, it pretty much destroyed our Thanksgiving family plans,” Higdon said. “My kids flew from across the country to be with us and I couldn’t see them because we had COVID.”
Higdon said the holidays are one of his favorite times of the year.
He pointed to several upcoming events, such as Family Fun Night (Dec. 2), Jingle Jam Concert (Dec. 2), Winter Wonderlights (Dec. 3), Nutcracker Ballet (Dec. 3) and Photos with Santa and Santa Paws (Dec. 10).
Higdon said he hopes to test negative a few days prior to the Winter Wonderlights event, which includes the town’s official tree lighting ceremony.
