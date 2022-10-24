By now you have undoubtedly heard that Matthews’ voters will have the opportunity to decide on two general obligation bonds on Nov. 8.
The Parks and Recreation Bond, for up to $14 million, would be used to pay for projects including the upfit and build-out of Purser-Hulsey Park, adding new playground equipment and restrooms to other parks, and completing a multi-use path that would encircle our downtown.
The Transportation Bond, for up to $21 million, would fund projects that would greatly improve connectivity and walkability, make needed road repairs, fill in sidewalk gaps, and provide more parking in the downtown area.
Each bond will be considered separately.
What is a general obligation (GO) bond? In a nutshell, a GO bond is a common financial instrument that allows a municipality to borrow money at a fixed interest rate and pay back the debt over a prescribed period – in our case 20 years. Because Matthews’ credit rating is so outstanding, we would qualify for some of the most competitive interest rates offered anywhere in the country. The debt would be paid back with equal annual principal payments and bi-annual interest payments. This means the bond debt service would decline every year as the principal is paid.
I enthusiastically support these bonds. Why? Here are 10 reasons:
1) Citizen surveys consistently point to a desire for a more walkable town with additional trails and greenways, more parking, more green space and park amenities, and more road connectivity. The GO bonds would directly address these requested improvements.
2) The Transportation Bond would fund a much-needed grade improvement at East Charles Street and Crestdale Road. Over the years many tractor-trailers have bottomed out and got stuck crossing the railroad track there.
3) The Parks and Recreation Bond would fund all abilities playground equipment, something currently lacking in our park inventory.
4) Downtown improvements including wider sidewalks, more seating areas and additional parking would greatly enhance the visitor experience and the vibrancy of our town.
5) Many sidewalk gaps would be filled.
6) The Greylock Ridge Extension would be built, connecting Tank Town Road to the future Independence Point Parkway. This important road would improve connectivity and provide an alternate means of navigating the town.
7) Pedestrian safety improvements would be made along East John Street from Greylock Ridge to the I-485 outer ramp.
8) Purser-Hulsey Park would realize its full potential with the addition of parking, an amphitheater, playground, splash pad and fishing pond.
9) Additional greenways and sidewalks would provide opportunities for safe pedestrian and bicycle access to more areas of town.
10) Bond approval would allow important projects to start in a reasonable time horizon. Unfunded, these projects would otherwise take years or even decades to materialize, if at all.
Most reasonable people can see the value in the projects the bonds would fund. The projects would be truly transformative and make generational impacts. Why is there any hesitance to approve the bonds then? The answer is simple – money. Passage of the bonds would necessitate a property tax increase, currently estimated at 3.7 cents per $100 valuation if all $35 million were issued. This means a home with an estimated value of $480,000 would see a monthly tax bill increase of $14.83.
Here are some things to keep in mind:
• Nothing is free. If we want to improve our quality of life here in Matthews by advancing the projects the bonds would fund, we will have to pay for them. With all the other budget challenges we have (keeping our employees’ wages competitive, negotiating a new waste collection contract, ongoing road and building maintenance, constructing a new fire station, etc.), we simply cannot move forward with the desired projects without additional funding.
• General obligation bond funding would allow us to complete the projects at the absolute lowest cost to our taxpayers. No other funding mechanism is less expensive.
• Interest rates, although increasing of late, are still among the historically lowest of the last half century. Inflationary pressures make delaying these projects for any significant period unwise. However, if the bonds were approved and the economy suddenly significantly worsened, the town would have up to seven years to let the bonds and would pay nothing until the bonds were issued.
• Some have suggested that Purser-Hulsey Park might be repurposed by the county after the proposed improvements were made. I find this extremely unlikely. Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said, “We have NO plans to take back the property.” The county recognizes the great quality of life green space affords its citizens and signed a 50-year lease agreement with the town when the park opened. I expect the lease to continue in perpetuity, as the county is currently looking for additional park spaces, not closing down existing parks.
The majority of the Matthews board (five of seven) are in favor of the bonds’ approval. However you personally land on this decision, I encourage you to vote on Nov. 8. We will of course honor the decision our voters render.
You can find more information about the Matthews GO bonds at matthewsnc.gov/bonds. I welcome your comments or questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.