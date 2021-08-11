MATTHEWS – Mayor John Higdon is encouraging Matthews and Mecklenburg County residents to get vaccinated and wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Higdon said during the Aug. 9 town board meeting that hearing deathbed confessions of people who thought COVID-19 was a hoax and how they wish they would have gotten vaccinated has become a daily occurrence on the news.
“A lot of people unfortunately become true believers when they’re dying from COVID,” Higdon said. “Again, I would encourage anybody in Matthews and Mecklenburg County that’s not vaccinated to do so.”
As of Aug. 6, Mecklenburg County reported 121,792 cases of COVID-19, including 1,000 deaths, among residents.
During the week leading up to Aug. 4, Mecklenburg County saw an average of 394 lab-confirmed infections per day compared to a 14-day average of 341 infections. During that same week, 166 people were hospitalized.
“We are experiencing substantial community spread,” Matthews Fire Chief Rob Kinniburgh told the board Aug. 9. “The interesting thing this time is it is not the elderly that are feeling the effects. It is those 25 to 50 years of age that are the predominant age group that’s affected by COVID.”
He said vaccinations in Mecklenburg County had slowed to a crawl but started to pick back up with news of the Delta variant. The health department reports 54% of residents over age 12 are partially vaccinated and 50% fully vaccinated.
Between 48% and 85% of the population of Matthews is vaccinated, he said, adding the town has a lower-than-average number of cumulative cases per 100,000.
The county reported 406 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated residents between March 22 and July 27. This represents less than 1% of fully vaccinated residents, according to the county.
Prior to the Delta variant, emergency management’s focus had shifted to preparing for hurricane and undergoing training at nuclear facilities, but the department is returning to COVID-19 response.
“Local hospitals are experiencing a general increase in activity before the recent surge. They’re experiencing longer, wait times and bed shortages,” Kinniburgh said. “All of the local hospitals are on diversion status, meaning patients can’t necessarily go to the hospital of their choice.”
Higdon said he took a family member to the hospital recently for emergency treatment, but they had an incredibly long wait due largely to COVID-19, he had heard from nurses.
"Hospitals are filling up," Higdon said. "Let's take care of one another and do the right thing. Get the vaccine and wear a mask. If you refuse to be vaccinated at least wear a mask."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.