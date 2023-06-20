MATTHEWS – Town commissioners have approved a $34,364,889 budget for the next fiscal year that includes a 26.65 cent tax rate per $100 of assessed value. That represents a tax increase of 3.96 cents over the revenue neutral rate of 22.69 cents.
George Young made sure commissioners knew exactly what that kind of increase means for homeowners. The former commissioner reviewed his property assessment during the June 12 public hearing on the budget.
The value of his Pine Forest home went from $191,700 to $316,000, a 64% increase, following the county revaluation. As a result, his property taxes will go from $565.52 to $842.14, an increase of 48.92%. He’s never had a property tax increase this large.
Young believes Town Manager Becky Hawke should have presented commissioners more budget options that took into account the county revaluation. He didn’t let commissioners off the hook either.
“I’m not seeing a lot of fiscal controls in spending by this board,” Young said. “The buck stops with the mayor and all of you elected commissioners.”
Mayor John Higdon said the tax rate for next year was projected to be at 27.5 cents heading into the board’s April planning conference. One of the biggest compromises commissioners made to reduce the rate was removing money allocated for affordable housing.
Higdon said the budget provides competitive wages to staff, of which 83% are first responders, as well as support for Fire Station No. 3, paving, and trash and recycling pickup.
“Nobody including me is ever a fan of increasing taxes but the proposed property tax rate provides the money needed for core town functions and services and helps set Matthews up to continue to be able to deliver the high level of service our residents are accustomed to into the future,” Higdon said.
Commissioners Gina Hoover and Mark Tofano voted against Hawke’s budget recommendation. They believe enough expenses could be chiseled from the budget to provide some relief to homeowners.
“Whenever government does a budget, we never look at how we can save citizens money,” Hoover said.
Commissioner Ken McCool countered that commissioners had two months to suggest cuts to the budget. Hoover responded by saying that commissioners made a promise to the citizens to keep taxes low. McCool said they are low.
Tofano said he fully supported the parts of the budget that increased pay for police and fire departments but there were a number of ways the board could have reduced the budget.
“There are things that are in this budget that are absolutely needed but I just can’t support or be in support of the largest tax increase in the history of Matthews,” Tofano said.
Higdon pressed Tofano to name some other areas of the budget that he would like to see cut. Tofano said he didn’t want to get into that conversation but he mentioned cutting 1% of negotiable expenses.
There was some discussion about curbing the tax rate by a penny or half a penny but Hawke told commissioners she would be very uncomfortable given the baked-in costs in this budget to move forward with a tax rate lower than 26.65 cents. She said the town has taken on millions of dollars in additional annual expenses and the property tax rate is needed to support that.
“We challenge our department heads,” Hawke said. “We push on the lines. It is not a status quo budget. We look at everything. Where there are little bits of cushion, that is where the department head does have a little bit of flexibility when the unexpected things come up during the year.”
Urban thinks it’s important for every commissioner to vet the budget and offer suggestions. For example, he’s made it known that he doesn’t like longevity pay but other commissioners have not bought into that idea. You win some, you lose some, he said.
In spite of increasing costs, Urban said that there is value in the quality of life Matthews provides its citizens. He pointed to some of the biggest drivers in the budget being Fire Station No. 3, paving and salary increases for employees.
Renee Garner said it was going to be hard to vote for the budget but necessary to move forward.
“I know as well anyone how hard this is going to hurt,” Garner said. “I was looking for cuts because I don’t want to have to work more hours than I already am. This budget has very little squishiness to it. I looked through it as much as the next person, I don't feel comfortable with some of the suggestions that were made where we could cut things.”
