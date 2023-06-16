CHARLOTTE – A Matthews man faces felony child abuse charges involving an infant.
The Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services contacted the Matthews Police Department on June 3 regarding an infant that was checked into a local hospital with significant injuries, officials said.
The Matthews Police Department said it secured arrest warrants for Mikel Ordre' Street after determining the injuries were consistent with physical abuse. Street turned himself into the Anson County Sheriff's Office on June 15.
