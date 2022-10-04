MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a potential child exploitation.
Police executed a search warrant Sept. 29 with N.C. SBI and Homeland Security Investigations Charlotte at a Matthews man’s home and collected evidence.
They arrested Michael Lewis White, 71, of Matthews, on charges of three counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor.
