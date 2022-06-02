MATTHEWS – Detectives from the Matthews Police Department arrested Ronald Clement Buszko, 80, of Matthews, June 1 on charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
MPD worked with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to secure a search warrant of Buszko’s home. Evidence obtained through the search led to the probable cause to arrest Buszko, officials said.
