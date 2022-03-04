MATTHEWS – Town leaders want to know how many deer are roaming Matthews before deciding on if they need to decrease the population. Feedback from residents has been split.
“Just from my own interactions with people in my neighborhood, people in town and people at Renfrow’s, it appears that half the town love deer and half hate them,” Mayor John Higdon said.
From Higdon’s vantage point overlooking Four Mile Creek, he recognizes the same eight to 12 deer pass through his yard every day around the same time. Deer forced him to install a fence around his garden to prevent them from eating everything. Still, he didn’t want to start culling the herd without additional information.
Town staff reached out to a wildlife biologist who believes Matthews deer counts are too high, but he was too busy to do an official count. Staff outlined in a memo some strategies to thin out the deer population.
The most cost effective means would be specialized hunts, in which experts with guns or bows would set up bait locations to hunt late at night or early mornings. This would be repeated every one or two years. The cost per deer is $300.
A more humane method deployed at Bald Head Island involves giving female deer contraceptives at a cost of $2,078 each deer. This has to be repeated every two or three years.
The last option involves relocating the deer, which biologists say is the least effective option. This would cost between $3,000 and $5,000 per deer.
Staff did not have any estimates on how much a deer count would cost.
Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool assumed such a count won’t be cheap.
“From what I’ve heard, a lot of people don’t want us killing deer,” McCool said. “I’m not sure I have a fiancee to go home to if we allow deer to get killed in this town. I’m not sure getting a deer count is the best use of money.”
Commissioner John Urban said the town needs to put a program together so that people on either side of the issue understand the ramifications. He also saw value in an educational program about the pros and cons of feeding deer.
Higdon said the deer in town appear to be tame and look healthy, indicators that people may be feeding them.
Commissioner Renee Garner suggested the town conduct a coyote count as well based on feedback received from residents. She’d like to understand the predatory-prey relationship between coyotes and deer.
Commissioner Gina Hoover agreed with the coyote count, noting she encountered one walking into her backyard. Higdon said a coyote once gave birth under a neighbor’s deck.
