MATTHEWS – Town leaders favor a state legislative agenda that allows municipalities to have more authority on taxes, development and urban growth.
Town Manager Becky Hawke sought input from commissioners May 23 about eight legislative priorities, most with multiple bullet points.
For starters, Matthews supports giving municipalities the option to enact a quarter-cent sales tax. The town opposes the state redirecting sales tax revenue from urban counties and issuing unfunded mandates. Leaders also want the flexibility to use food and drink tax revenues on improving landscaping and parking like communities in South Carolina.
The town has five transportation priorities, including supporting state funding for Matthews, maintenance of the Powell Bill at current levels, additional litter pickup on state-maintained roads and increased funding for the N.C. Department of Transportation.
“Matthews has been significantly impacted by NCDOT’s funding issues, with many local projects being delayed, canceled or value-engineered, to the detriment of our community,” according to the agenda.
Mayor John Higdon said he has talked with members of the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization about this very issue. He’d prefer the state use some of its $7 billion surplus to help NCDOT.
“When I speak to the governor or our legislators, I’m going to say, 'hey help us out here,'” Higdon said. “We don’t want to raise taxes. We don’t want to have toll roads everywhere. You’ve got a lot of surplus money. How about helping NCDOT out, which they are in a big deep hole right now.”
Matthews also supports the General Assembly allowing a municipality to increase sales tax or other revenue sources to fund mass transit or other transportation needs. The City of Charlotte was in the process of lobbying towns in Mecklenburg County to support a sales tax increase to support long-range transportation plans last year before learning it would have to push back elections.
Other items on the agenda include supporting legislation that provides long-term funding for affordable housing, allows for expanded tree buffers and long-term leases for municipal-owned property. Currently, nonprofits like the Matthews Free Medical Clinic can’t lease a town-owned buildings for more than 10 years at a time.
“This is under the guise of protecting the taxpayer,” Higdon said of the law, “but it’s a quality of life issue and what our town values. If we want the Matthews Free Medical Clinic to have a standalone place for 50 years because we think it’s important, I think we should have the ability to make that exception.”
Commissioner Renee Garner favored fleshing out the priorities for affordable housing as well as the town having more flexibility with the state health plan and supporting the Leandro Plan when it comes to funding education.
Commissioner Mark Tofano suggested the town have more flexibility in how it invests money.
“I’m not necessarily talking about investing in Bitcoin, but what I am talking about is asking the state legislature to perhaps loosen the restrictions somewhat,” Tofano said. “We have a fiduciary responsibility to our taxpayers and with our current rate of return on our investment fund, we are losing tens off thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars every year in possibilities because of inflation alone.”
Other commissioners thought it would be more appropriate to begin a dialogue with the town’s representatives before adding Tofano’s suggestion as an official priority.
Complete text of proposed agenda
1. Local Government Revenues and Tax Reform
• Support the expanded use of the prepared food and beverage tax to include flexibility to use these funds to improve landscaping and build structured parking to enhance the visitor’s experience to Matthews.
• Support efforts to allow municipalities to enact a quarter-cent local option sales tax.
• Oppose efforts to changing sales tax formulas to redirect a portion of these revenues away from urban counties.
• Oppose any legislation imposing unfunded mandates on municipalities.
• Any continued tax reform efforts at the state level should be at least revenue neutral regarding its impact on Matthews.
2. Transportation
• Support state funding for Matthews and CRTPO (Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization) transportation improvements schedule outlined in the STIP (State Transportation Improvement Program) and to add critical projects as proposed.
3. Affordable Housing
• Support the maintenance of Powell Bill funding at current levels to ensure local governments can maintain their road networks.
• Support increased funding to NCDOT (North Carolina Department of Transportation). Matthews has been significantly impacted by NCDOT’s funding issues, with many local projects being delayed, canceled, or valueengineered, to the detriment of our community.
• Support General Assembly authorization for a municipal referendum to increase sales tax or other revenue source to fund mass-transit and other local transportation needs.
• Support legislation for additional litter pick-up on state-maintained roads.
• Support adequate and reliable long-term funding for affordable housing
4. Protection of Local Control and Locally-Developed Infrastructure
• Oppose laws that centralize authority in Raleigh and Washington D.C. to undermine the ability of local elected officials, those closest and most accessible to the people, to govern.
• Oppose the forced taking of any local government infrastructure as it sets a dangerous precedent in the State of North Carolina, a precedent that will have a chilling effect on any local government investing in needed infrastructure in the future.
• Oppose state-wide or local bills that will further undermine local authority, such as tools within zoning ordinances (billboard legislation) and legislation associated with aesthetics.
5. Planning and Services for Urban Growth.
• Oppose state-wide or local bills that will further undermine local authority, such as tools within zoning ordinances (billboard legislation) and legislation associated with aesthetics.
• Support legislation that allows for expanded tree buffers.
• Support the classification of broadband internet service as a public utility. If so classified, municipalities can require all fiber optic cable be in one conduit.
6. Public Safety and Criminal Justice
• Support amending House Bill 972 (2016), which restricts the publication of police video recordings. The law made the courts the decision makers of whether and when the public and others could see and hear police video and recordings. Videos and other recordings need to be made available to local governing bodies at the discretion of the police chief after consultation with the manager.
• Support increasing public safety grant funding and expansion of allowable uses.
7. Other
• Support special legislation allowing long-term leases for municipally-owned property. This would allow organizations like to Matthews Free Medical clinic to lease a Town-owned building for longer than 10 years.
• Support legislation authorizing the use of electronic media to meet public notice requirements.
8. NCLM and Metro Mayors Legislative Agendas
• Support legislation authorizing the use of electronic meetings permanent and at the discretion of local governments.
• The Town of Matthews also supports those items listed on the agendas of the North Carolina League of Municipalities and the North Carolina Metropolitan Mayors Coalition not otherwise specified in the items above.
