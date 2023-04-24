The Matthews Board of Commissioners will talk about issues on April 24 related to trash pickup, traffic safety officers and making Renfrow commercial properties a local landmark.
Local landmarks
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission has approached the town about designating the Renfrow commercial properties as local landmarks.
They are located at 106 N. Trade St., 156 N. Trade St., and 125 E. John St.
“The Renfrow Commercial Properties are the only remaining collection of commercial buildings in the small towns of Mecklenburg County that were integral to the cotton economy in the first half of the twentieth century,” according to a report prepared by Susan V. Mayer of SVM Historical Consulting.
Commissioners may decide tonight on that designation. Town staff is recommending approval.
Trash pickup
Commissioners recently gave staff the green light to negotiate a solid waste contract with Waste Pro, which was believed to be the lowest bidder for the town’s trash pickup duties.
However, staff learned there was a miscalculation in the cost.
Waste’s Pro’s proposal costs $377,880 more than originally thought and that doesn’t factor growth, according to Public Works Director CJ. O’Neill. He told commissioners Waste Pro’s proposal is still lower than current vendor Republic Services but $29,484.72 more than the other bidder Waste Connection.
“It is staff’s opinion that the estimated $30,000 difference between Waste Pro and Waste Connection’s proposal is negligible when taking into account the size of the annual contract,” O’Neill wrote in an April 21 memo to commissioners. “Staff still recommends that we move forward with our negotiations with Waste Pro based on feedback from other municipalities.”
Staff may have options for negotiating a lower contract at the meeting.
Traffic safety officers
Matthews Police Chief K.D. Williams will ask commissioners to agree to funding two traffic safety officers whose salaries were substantially funded by a state grant.
The three-year grant is coming to a close in September 2023 and Williams proposes applying for one-year extensions in hopes that 25% of their salaries will be reimbursed by the grant.
If the town isn’t able to continue with the grant program, Williams would like the town to keep the traffic safety officers and pay 100% of their salaries.
“Since beginning the GHSP initiative, reported traffic crashes decreased by 16% in 2021 when compared to 2019 (2020 comparison omitted due to COVID 19),” Williams wrote in an April 19 memo to commissioners. “Reported crashes decreased again in 2022 by 3%”
