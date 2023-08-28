MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners convenes Aug. 28 to discuss funding projects that were proposed for American Rescue Plan Act - Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
Town staff recommends putting the remaining $6,647,445 in those funds toward the completion of Fire Station No. 3.
Here are other projects they’ll discuss:
• Audio and visual replacements and upgrades at Matthews Town Hall (estimated cost $400,000).
• Parks and recreation master plan (estimated cost: $120,000)
• Audio and visual replacements and upgrades at Matthews Community Center (estimated cost: $57,000).
• The first phase of a stormwater system assessment (estimated cost: $650,000)
• Bike/pedestrian connections from Riverbanks to Four Mile Creek (estimated cost: $156,000).
“All of the projects were previously determined to be considered priorities to meet or advance the operational needs of the organization,” Town Manager Becky Hawke wrote in a memo to commissioners.
Each project may be paid through a different funding pot, such as the tourism fund (Matthews Community Center upgrades) or fund balance (park and recreation master plan).
Veterans issues
The Matthew Veterans Advisory Committee, which is chaired by Jack Santaniello, will provide an update on its goals for the coming year.
MVAC was designed to advise commissioners on matters affecting service members, veterans and their families, but the group also participates in programming, such as giving donations to a homeless veterans event at the Levine Senior Center, Matthews American Legion for a veterans meal and a social event for the Army-Navy football game. One of the ideas that may come up during the Aug. 28 presentation is a discount program.
In another item, commissioners will also continue discussing options for pillars at Matthews Veterans Memorial Park.
Other items
• Approving a new contract for towing services for the Matthews Police Department. Williams Wrecker Service of Matthews and Smith’s Wrecker Service of Stallings responded to the town’s request for proposal.
• Giving staff feedback on a pilot program that may offer income-eligible homeowners over the age of 65.
The Matthews Board of Commissioners meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Matthews Town Hall, 232 Matthews Station St.
