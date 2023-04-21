MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners will meet April 21 at Matthews Town Hall for its annual planning conference.
The two-day conference kicks off with an update from ColeJenest & Stone about the Envision Matthews Comprehensive Plan. This will include a deep-dive discussion on market study findings as well as downtown issues and opportunities.
Part of the analysis will look at four key town plans, the Downtown Overlay District and the Historic Urban Core District. ColeJenest & Stone staff provided key takeaways in a draft document to be distributed today.
“Attention should be focused not only on new development, but also how older buildings might transform to meet today’s urban design standards,” according to one of those takeaways. “A focus on multi-modal, pedestrian-oriented solutions, alongside tasteful infill development as mentioned in the previous plans, will set Matthews up as a place for people in the years to come.”
Town staff will then lead a discussion about the fiscal year 2024 budget. This is designed to provide a broad overview with the formal budget proposal scheduled for May 8.
This will include talking points related to revaluation, tax rate and issues that will influence the budget.
Matthews used a .295 tax rate in 2023 and 2022. Leaders may opt to adjust the tax rate to ease the financial burden on residents who will see increased property values from the 2024 revaluation. The town is considering lowering the tax rate to .27.
Commissioners reduced the tax rate from .355 in 2019 to .28 in 2020 as a result of the last revaluation.
A few other budget drivers have been pulled out for discussion, including a pavement maintenance program, the future Fire Station 3, the need for an engineering project manager and affordable housing funding.
One strategy identified to support affordable housing is to allocate $240,000 annually toward the issue, starting with fiscal year 2024.
Commissioners have scheduled two days for the planning conference. The second day will continue at 9 a.m. April 22 at town hall.
