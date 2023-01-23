MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners will talk about developing the Entertainment District during a special meeting today at 5:30 p.m.
Following at 6 p.m., members will hear presentations about the Matthews Veterans of the Year and the Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts.
The board will also consider an application from Stumptown Station for a parklet in front of its business as well as consider a revision to the outdoor seating ordinance for restaurants.
Commissioners will also give input on the town’s legislative priorities, which include tax reform, transportation, affordable housing and local control of infrastructure.
Town staff will ask for direction from the board about how to engage the public on recently approved bond projects.
