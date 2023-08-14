MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners will convene Aug. 14 to discuss how to spend ARPA funding and other town matters.
During a 5:30 p.m. meeting, commissioners will get an update on the $6,647,366 in ARPA-CLFRF Funds available and the projects it could be used to support. Leaders may decide to put all of the funding toward the future Fire Station No. 3, which will require some discussion about how to fund other requested projects, such as a stormwater assessment, bike/pedestrian connection, parks and recreation master plan and town hall upgrades.
During the 7 p.m. meeting, the board will continue discussions to potentially allocate $600,000 in ARPA funding to Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity to stretch its affordable housing dollars further.
Commissioners will also consider allocating funding to five nonprofits: Arts and Science Council ($32,000), Levine Senior Center ($5,000), Matthews Alive! ($70,000), Matthews Chamber of Commerce ($15,000) and Matthews Historical Foundation ($40,000).
Staf will present a couple of adjustments to the budget related to Fire Station No. 3. Staff will bring forward a price increase to a station alerting system as well as some expenses needed to maintain the construction timeline, which is estimated to span 10 months starting January 2024.
Staff proposes allowing alcohol sale and consumption for a pair of events: She is Jazz Concert on Aug. 19 at Matthews Community Center and Beerly Funny Comedy Show on Sept. 7 at Matthews Community Center.
Commissioners will also discuss funding information panels for the Matthews Veterans Memorial Park, bulk trash pickup and a 25-year lease extension (through 2082) with Mecklenburg County for Purser-Hulsey Park.
PUblic hearings will be conducted for the following planning and zoning items:
• NAI Southern Real Estate proposes a 50,000 square foot medical office building, 4,000 square foot financial service building, 5,100 square feet of retail at a vacant lot at 1640 Matthews Township Pkwy.
• RE Assets LLC wants to build a 43,000 square foot medical and general office building at vacant land at 2930 Matthews Township Pkwy.
• The board will consider allowing accessory structures and swimming pools for active adult/independent living facilities in R/I zoning districts.
The application for Midfield Station, which was discussed in a public hearing on July 10, will be extended to September to allow the development team to hold another community meeting to discuss a recently added parcel. This project involves 66.85 acres south of Matthews-Mint Hill Road for a mixed-use development with housing.
Meetings will be held at town hall, 232 Matthews Station St., Matthews.
