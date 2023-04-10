MATTHEWS – Matthews commissioners will consider April 10 town staff’s recommendation to end its current solid waste relationship with Republic Services to contract with Waste Pro.
Republic Services sought an increase in the next contract. The contract would increase the rate per residential unit per month from $14.30 to $19.50.
The town received lower proposals from other companies, including Waste Pro and Waste Connection.
Waste Pro would cost $1.8 million versus the $2.25 million it would cost to continue with Republic Services.
“Transitioning to a new service provider is hard,” Public Works Director CJ O’Neill wrote in a memo to commissioners. “ New providers may result in new routes and different pickup days than with the original provider.”
Commissioners are scheduled to continue public hearings from March 13 for applications 2022-766, 2022-752, 2022-759 and 2023-774.
The town will hold pubic hearings for the following rezonings:
• 200 acres off the southeaster quadrant of U.S. 74, I-485, the railroad tracks and the Union County line for a proposed advanced manufacturing campus.
• 1 acre at 1718 Matthews-Mint Hill Road to build four townhomes.
• 4 acres at 2116 E. John Street to build a 20,000-square-foot office building with parking.
