MATTHEWS – Renee Garner said she knows what it’s like pushing a baby stroller while walking a dog along Trade Street and having to make a quick decision about which member of the family is going to remain on the sidewalk.
Garner would not only like to see the town begin filling in sidewalk gaps but the mayor pro tem also expressed interest in town commissioners finding ongoing funding for such projects.
“I feel like we have delayed funding sidewalks for so long.” Garner said during the Aug. 23 board meeting. “Even if we opt for a bond, somehow this needs to be worked into the annual budget so there’s always some sort of funding for fixing sidewalks.”
Town staff will return before commissioners with a proposal to increase the width of sidewalks as well as demonstrate how they would prioritize projects that would close gaps in the sidewalk network.
When the town last discussed sidewalk gaps at length during the 2019 planning conference, staff identified 3.7 miles of gaps within the sidewalk network, according to Town Engineer Susan Habina-Woolard.
Back then, it would have cost $2.8 million to fill in those gaps, Habina-Woolard said.
Since that meeting, the town has bridged 1,000 feet of sidewalk along South Trade Street and 300 feet along Dion Drive. Planning has occurred for 200 feet along McKee Road and 500 feet along North Ames Street.
“We need funding to fund sidewalks to fill these gaps and to embark on projects to create that pedestrian connectivity that’s part of the vision of Matthews,” she said.
Habina-Woolard also suggested increasing the width of sidewalks from five feet to six feet along residential and collector streets as well as establishing 10 foot wide sidewalks for arterial streets and thoroughfares.
Town Manager Hazen Blodgett told commissioners that filling in sidewalk gaps is going to cost money, but an easy lift would be to increase sidewalk widths.
Commissioner John Urban said the town should offer more of a carrot than a stick when it comes to sidewalk requirements within developments. Urban said increasing the size of sidewalks to six or 10 feet could have the unintended consequences of a developer scaling back another portion of a project to keep costs low.
Given such trade-offs, he’d prefer five-foot sidewalks if it ensures a quality development project.
Urban also reasoned that a six-foot sidewalk may not be necessary for a subdivision in which the traffic is moving at 15 miles per hour as opposed to having a 10-foot wide sidewalk along South Trade Street.
“I just don’t want to be one size fits all,” Urban said.
Top of mind
Commissioner Jeff Miller would like for the town to place a priority on the gap between Windsor Run and McKee Farms.
