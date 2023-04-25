MATTHEWS – Town leaders are working with ColeJenest & Stone to create a comprehensive plan for Matthews that will guide future growth.
Project Manager Grant Meacci described the comprehensive plan as a guiding policy document that integrates land use, transportation, neighborhoods, open space and public development to move the town forward. It will help town leaders make better decisions.
Meacci’s team has been researching land-use patterns over time, analyzing the market and engaging with the community. They wanted to use their time at the Matthews Board of Commissioners planning conference on April 21 to get feedback on their findings so far. The team will work the remainder of the year on creating an action plan.
Meacci said the implementation of the plan will be refined and carried out in subsequent plans, studies and documents.
Planning with community character
Matt Noonkester, planning co-lead, offered commissioners some big-idea planning themes to frame their discussion.
Noonkester suggested Matthews lead with community character, noting that land use, density and infrastructure all contribute to it. He described how Fuel Pizza has locations in Uptown Charlotte, South Boulevard and Davidson, each with its own experience leading up to the building.
“This whole idea about capturing character became really important to us as planners about a decade ago,” Noonkester said. “If we get the character right, everything else will start to fall in place and work in unison.”
He suggested they look at density not just by what a project looks like but by the impacts it generates.
“As we look at how people want to live within the community, how people want to shop, how you want to create places with activities, density is going to be a very big opportunity for us,” Noonkester said.
He also suggested they think about the building architecture and site design of potential uses that are coming into town. He showed a photo from Richmond, Virginia of a Starbucks, restaurant and beauty shop that looks different from how those uses would look on U.S. 74.
He encouraged commissioners to think about parks and open space and come up with “clear, intended outcomes.” As development begins to overtake private open space, they may want to look at providing more public open space.
Noonkester briefly mentioned transportation, including the Charlotte Area Transit System’s LYNX Silver Line project. He noted how one of the stations will take on the character of downtown Matthews but other stations are not as defined
Noonkester said Mathews has a lot of land uses that have shelf life. He showed a slide of a hypothetical big box store with a large parking lot out front and how that could be broken up into six potential development areas over time. Gradually, the parking lot gives way to new development projects that surround the empty store before that building is eventually redeveloped.
“As you go through time, these things will start to age out and become obsolete but we want to minimize the amount of time that they're an eyesore or a drag on the community,” Noonkester said.
Thinking like visionaries
Reps from ColeJenest & Stone encouraged town leaders to be visionary.
Mayor John Higdon suggested leaders be mindful of the town’s carbon footprint since it is an important topic for incoming millennials. He also liked the approach of using four-plexes and six-plexes that look like single-family homes as a way of addressing increased density needs.
Commissioner Larry Whitley seeks more parking to accommodate downtown entertainment and special events. He mentioned a parking deck.
“As we develop our downtown area, I know a lot of people like to walk but they’d like to have somewhere safe to park their cars and be able to walk,” Whitley said, noting that people don’t want to walk to something a mile away.
Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool continued to call for affordable housing, not just with incoming apartments, but with homes. Higdon prefers to see affordable housing commitments from developers that are longer than 10 years.
McCool would also like to preserve older trees as new development comes in.
Commissioner Mark Tofano wants to see vibrancy in the form of people enjoying the community. This includes Incoming businesses with outside seating areas and incoming homes with functional porches.
“It is important to me if we are going to have a vibrant town that we plan it in such a way that there are people constantly visible and doing things,” Tofano said.
Higdon said it’s important to maintain open spaces where people can meet and talk to each other as young people seem to fall into silos on their phones.
Commissioner John Urban mentioned the board may need to have some difficult conversations about tradeoffs. The community’s resistance toward allowing higher density projects may have to give way to welcoming affordable homes and open space. Urban also challenged the perception that density attracts crime, saying it provides the economic development engine that attracts retailers that need heads and beds to support their businesses.
Urban said affordable housing and open space may require six-plexes and eight-plexes. He said the reason why people are so dependent on driving is there aren’t neighborhood amenities that get people out of their cars.
Higdon said it’s important for the community to embrace public transportation because the roads are not going to be able to accommodate all the people that need to go somewhere.
Tofano finds public transportation convenient to get to and from Uptown Charlotte because there’s a stop close to his home. While a lack of access may prevent others from using transit, he suggested more people might use it if there was an internal Matthews transportation system that ties into the Charlotte Area Transit System.
Commissioner Gina Hoover believes mixed-use development fits best for the downtown area
“In my opinion, the character of Matthews – the way we are going right now is actually being destroyed,” Hoover said. “The people have moved to Matthews to get away from the hustle and bustle of Charlotte. I feel like in Matthews we need more single-family homes.”
Hoover, who grew up in Matthews, believes they are planning for so many people in such a small area that they are creating traffic issues in town. She doesn’t want development to make Matthews an indistinguishable extension of Charlotte.
