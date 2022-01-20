MATTHEWS – Town leaders are willing to allow electric scooters in Matthews but some would prefer they not be used on sidewalks or on Trade Street.
Senior Planner Nadine Bennett introduced the concept of micromobility to commissioners during their Jan. 10 meeting. This refers to modes of transportation such as electric scooters or bikes that are shared among multiple users.
Bird, an e-mobility provider, approached the town in March 2021 about coming to Matthews. The company uses a local partner or fleet manager to manage the program. Matthews could start out with as few as 50 units and terminate the agreement with 30 days notice, according to Bennett.
Bennett shared some of the benefits of e-scooters include reduced greenhouse gas emissions, additional transportation options and expanded reach of public transportation by adding first- and last-mile connections. For example, a resident could in theory take a bus to the stop on Trade Street and use an electric scooter to go to the U.S. Post Office.
The biggest drawback is accidents, which Bennett said can occur with factors such as roadway conditions, like potholes or cracks in pavement, as well as alcohol, speed and inexperience. Bird has the capability to limit how fast and where scooters can go.
“We’ve been back and forth on whether we want to allow them on Trade Street,” Bennett said of town staff. “Right now we think we wouldn’t because of potential scooter and pedestrian conflict. But again, we’re still talking about that.”
While most communities ban e-scooters from sidewalks, Bennett said town staff wants to allow them on sidewalks because they would be safer there than on roads.
Commissioner Mark Tofano said having e-scooters would be a great boon to the town, adding that young people love them and they are a great way to travel. He doesn’t support them being used on sidewalks.
“Under no circumstances should they be allowed on the sidewalk,” Tofano said. “It is an extraordinarily dangerous situation. They run at high speeds and they literally take control of the sidewalks.”
Commissioner Gina Hoover agreed with Tofano that they shouldn’t be allowed on sidewalks. She doesn’t want to see them on Trade Street either. She’d like to see more info on it, such as how many accidents Charlotte has logged.
“I’m just really concerned with people riding around on the street on these scooters,” Hoover said. “It’s just really questionable for me with the safety.”
Commissioner Renee Garner said some residents are already riding scooters in town and she believes micromobility provides last-mile transportation that will be helpful with planning for the LYNX Silver Line.
“I think this is filling in gaps of transportation that we currently don’t cover in Matthews,” Garner said. “It could encourage movement from downtown out to like the Sportsplex. Any sort of change in technology is a little bit intimidating, but I think there are enough measures in place that we can come up with a micromobility ordinance that will keep both pedestrians and scooter riders safe.”
Mayor John Higdon said he would support going through with a trial run and pull out if necessary.
Tofano shared concerns about the amount of authority a draft ordinance Bennett introduced grants the town manager, namely how the manager can revoke licenses and deny appeals.
Commissioner John Urban said he didn’t have a problem with the authority given to the town manager. He said that if the town manager went rogue, the town board could stop it.
“I hear so many other more critical concerns about safety, speed and location than I am worried about the town manager going rogue over scooters,” Urban said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.