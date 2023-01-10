MATTHEWS – Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool returned to the dais at town hall for the first time since getting seriously injured in a car crash Dec. 9 on I-26 near Airport Road in Asheville.
During the Jan. 9 commissioners meeting, McCool recalled being stopped on the interstate and then rear-ended at 80 miles per hour. He expressed gratitude to the first-responders who arrived at the scene within two minutes and rushed him to the hospital. He is also thankful for all the support he received from the community, noting that everyone who reached out to him after the crash gave him strength and helped him pull through.
McCool was treated for severe injuries and bruising. He wasn't released from the hospital until Dec. 16. McCool says that he is still healing.
“I was in a bigger vehicle. That’s what saved my life,” McCool said. “I’m grateful to be alive. I’m grateful for all the prayers and thoughts. No more hospital stays for me this year. That’s my goal. That’s my New Year’s resolution.”
McCool had to stay at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center for a few days in April for COVID-19 treatment.
