MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews is launching a Military Hometown Heroes Banner Program.
Banners honoring military service members will be displayed in downtown Matthews during Veterans Day and Memorial Day every year. Each banner will display the service person’s photo, include their rank/grade, full name and branch of the military they are serving or served in.
Applications are now being accepted. To qualify, honorees must be a former or current resident of Matthews, have an honorable discharge and must be serving or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Applications must be submitted by Sept. 15 to be considered for this year.
More information about the program is available here: https://www.matthewsnc.gov/pview.aspx?id=20985&catid=566
