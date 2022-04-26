MATTHEWS – Town Manager Becky Hawke said that town commissioners will be asked to consider a resolution of intent to pursue general obligation bonds during their May 23 meeting.
Town staff sought feedback from commissioners April 25 regarding nearly $33.3 million in potential bond projects.
Projects were split into two buckets: transportation and parks/recreation.
Transportation projects, totalling nearly $20.5 million, are as follows:
• Downtown Projects (streetscape, mobility and parking improvements) – $11,334,600
• Greylock Ridge Road Extension (segments C&D) – $4,221,400
• Sidewalk gaps – $3,092,200
• East Charles Street/Crestdale Road railroad crossing improvements – $1,348,000
• John Street widening (U-4714 AB) costshaare – $500,000
Parks and recreation projects, totally, $12.8 million, are as follows:
• Purser-Hulsey Park – $9,120,968
• Matthews Downtown Loop multi-use path – $2,830,100
• Park improvements – $849,,054
• Additional greenway projects – TBD
The consensus among commissioners from the April 25 meeting was to pursue $35 million in bond projects. Opinions differed on how that $35 million should be split between transportation and parks/recreations. Mayor John Higdon suggested staff figure out the best way to divide it up the amounts.
“Our citizens are demanding these things,” Higdon said. “The beauty of a general obligation bond is that we don’t decide. The taxpayers decide. If the taxpayers, our constituents, say, 'no, we don’t want to do that, we want to keep taxes low, we don’t necessarily want these items done,’ they can vote on that matter and we won’t do them.”
Hawke said $30 million in general obligations bonds would cost about $2.03 million in annual debt service payments (20-year term at 3% interest), which would require a .032 cents on the tax rate if issued in fiscal year 2024 or later.
Commissioner Gina Hoover said she would have a hard time asking people to have their taxes raised given inflation.
Commissioner Renee Garner said projects on the list have been talked about for a long time.
“It is nice to have a low tax rate, but that’s the reason that things aren’t getting done,” Garner said. “Giving it to the people to have a chance to vote on it and support it or not support it, puts us in our place. It’s up to us to listen to what their wishes are. This is a great way to do it. “
