MATTHEWS – Children can connect with the plants and animals that helps humans survive during Kids in Nature Day.
The Earth Day event will offer several free activities that show children their environmental impact on the planet.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at Squirrel Lake Park, 1631 Pleasant Plains Road.
The Town of Matthews will provide a shuttle service between the Matthews Community Center and Squirrel Lake Park from at 9:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. There is minimal parking at Squirrel Lake Park.
Some of the free activities are as follows:
• Build a birdhouse with the Charlotte Woodworkers’ Association.
• Get a free snow cone from Maid Brigade.
• Meet falconers of the North Carolina Falconers Guild and their birds of prey.
• Go on a scavenger hunt.
• Get a free rain barrel from Coca-Cola.
• Visit with animals from Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.
Other attractions include nature walks, catch/release fishing, hands-on nature exhibits, STEM activities and nature crafts.
This annual event is presented by Habitat and Wildlife Keepers (a chapter of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation), the Town of Matthews, and NCWF’s Great Outdoors University.
