MATTHEWS – While Mayor John Higdon was visiting Chester, S.C. in the spring of 2020, banners displayed on light poles throughout town caught his eye. The banners featured photos, names and branch of service for local veterans.
“Immediately I was struck by how special this was,” Higdon said. “You walk down the street and look at the photos of these brave men and women who served our country and it’s apparent that these veterans are revered and honored in the community."
Higdon decided to start something similar in Matthews. The Matthews Veterans Advisory Committee took on the task. Working together with Chester, S.C. and others throughout the country, a program in Matthews began to take shape.
The Military Hometown Heroes Banner Program was launched in July when the Town put out the call for applications. To qualify, honorees must be a former or current resident of Matthews, have an honorable discharge and must be serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces.
Beginning this week, 16 banners honoring service members and veterans are on display in downtown Matthews. The following branches of the military are represented: Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force, as well as service in the following conflicts: World War II, Vietnam, the War on Terrorism and the Korean War.
“Matthews has always been a community that deeply respects and honors our veterans,” Higdon said. “Now we can showcase that pride through these banners. I’ve already heard from a lot of citizens that they really enjoy seeing them. We hope to add even more in the future.”
The banners will be displayed in downtown Matthews along East John and Trade streets around Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
