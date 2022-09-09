MATTHEWS – Kenneth “KD” Williams will begin as interim chief of the Matthews Police Department on Sept. 12 until the search for a permanent replacement for Clark Pennington is completed.
Williams has 28 years of experience with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He held various positions at CMPD, including commander of internal affairs and commander of the special investigations bureau. He retired from CMPD as deputy chief of the administrative services group.
Most recently, Williams was vice president of enterprise accounts for G4S Secure Solutions, one of the largest security companies in the United States.
Pennington submitted his resignation effective Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.