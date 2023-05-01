MATTHEWS – Shanelle Tomlin was hired from a candidate pool of 125 applicants for the role of assistant human resources for the Town of Matthews, according to HR Director Tonya McGovern.
Part of the application process for this new job entailed a conversation with staff members, a formal interview and a panel presentation on a recruitment topic, McGovern said.
“Her knowledge and skills were clearly demonstrated,” McGovern told town commissioners April 24. “Everyone felt confident Shanelle was the best person for Matthews.”
Tomlin joined the Town of Matthews on April 3 coming out of an assistant director for human resources and ris, management job at St. Lucie County, Florica. Eleven of her 16 years in human resources have been spent in the government sector.
“Shanelle has a wide variety of HR experience including compensation and benefits, employee relations, recruitment, training and development, Performance Management and policy writing,” McGovern said. “Beyond the day-to-day work of our HR department, Shanelle will be focusing on recruitment, relationship building with local talent sources and the implementation of town’s diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging strategic plan.”
