MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum has updated its exhibit, “Woven Treasures: Baskets Old and New,” with new baskets.
Several examples of traditional style reed and pine needle baskets are on display as well as several baskets made from oak splits. The exhibit features a variety of baskets from the last 50 years, made by modern artists.
One of the oldest baskets on display dates to the 1970s, crafted by Leon Berry, a well-known Black artisan from Mecklenburg County. He learned the trade from his grandfather, a former slave.
Modern creations have been woven by Nancy Duffie, member of the Dreamweavers Guild and the North Carolina Basket Association. She has making baskets for 30 years and her work has been featured and sold in Our State magazine. She has also taught the craft for 25 years, at Matthews Community Center and all over North Carolina. Duffie will lead a basket-weaving workshop for adults and teens from 1 to 4 p.m. May 6 at the Matthews Library. Registration is required for the event.
The Matthews Heritage Museum is located at 232 N. Trade St.
